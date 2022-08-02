Imo Jean Palmer
June 2, 1929 – July 18, 2022
Coulee City, WA
Imo Jean Palmer, 93, peacefully passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. Imo Jean was born June 2, 1929, to Jesse Lee and Fay (Tolivar) Pitts in Coulee City, WA, the fourth of five children.
Imo grew up in a loving family on a ranch in the Douglas County, WA, area of Mold (near Coulee City). Love for family and hard work defined her life. She worked in retail, fruit, and motel industries, while raising three sons.
Imo was fiercely independent, but never hesitated to open her home to offer a place for family or friends to be cared for or to stay.
She loved being outdoors, whether it be camping, gardening, or working on the farm, as a young girl. She created numerous crocheted blankets, ceramics, and meals for loved ones. Imo loved to go dancing, to laugh, host family reunions, and have company over to play cards.
Imo never quit working, always looking forward to summer so she could dig in the dirt, plant her flowers and mow her lawn. Mowing her lawn was the last work she was able to perform.
As “Mom”, “Grandma”, “Grams”, “GGrandma”, and “Aunt Imo Jean”, she leaves a tender spot in many hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Howard, Rada, Opal and Jim. She is survived by sons: Ron (Kristen) Bates, Don Bates, Chris (Cheryl) Bates; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren. She taught us all and reminded us often to love hard work, and put family first. We all look forward to seeing her again.
A Memorial Service and Internment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 NE 10th St., East Wenatchee, WA,on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
