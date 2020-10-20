Imogene M. Miller
January 10, 1933 - October 15, 2020
Ellensburg, WA
(formerly of Entiat, WA)
Imogene Miller died at Seattle's Virginia Mason Hospital, on October 15, 2020. She married Bob Miller and they lived in Entiat, WA, for 60 years. She recently moved to Ellensburg, WA, to be closer to family. She will be missed by all.
Surviving are two daughters: Gloria Myers of Norman, OK, and Cynthia Dodd of Cle Elum, WA; two sons: Randy and Greg Miller of Ellensburg, WA; grandson, James Dodd of Kent, WA; granddaughter, Angela Lopez of Norman, OK; grandson, Dustin Myers of Las Vegas, NV; two great-grandchildren: William Lopez and Dylan Myers of Norman, OK.