In Loving Memory of

William “Bill” Rowley, a devoted husband, a dedicated veteran, and a pioneering develop-mental optometrist, passed away on August 24, 2023, in the presence of family. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, service, and a lifelong commitment to helping others.
As a young man, Bill answered the call to duty and served his country with honor during the Korean War. Bill's bravery and dedication in the face of adversity were a testament to his unwavering commitment to his nation.
After returning from his military service, Bill pursued a career in developmental optometry, driven by a passion for helping people improve their quality of life. His tireless efforts and dedication to his patients earned him the respect and admiration of both his peers and those he served. Through his work, Bill made a profound impact on countless lives, enabling many to see the world more clearly and with greater understanding.
William Richard Rowley's life was a testament to the values of honor, service, and a commitment to the betterment of others. He had an insatiable curiosity and a deep love of learning, always seeking new knowledge and experiences. His memory will live on through the lives he touched, the knowledge he shared, and the love he gave.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Frost-Rowley; daughter, Stacy Frost and her husband, Sean Downer; son, Tony Frost; daughter, Melody St. Clair; son, Robert Milliken and his wife, Pam. He leaves behind six granddaughters: Chena, Jessica, Carman, Autumn, Amy and Jenny; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Rowley. He is also remembered fondly by a wide circle of friends, colleagues, and family members who will carry his memory in their hearts.
As we bid farewell to William Richard Rowley, we take solace in the knowledge that his legacy will endure through the memories, stories, and people he left behind. May he rest in eternal peace, his memory forever cherished by those whose lives he touched.
To plant a tree in memory of In Memory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.