Ina "Lea" Littlefield-Page
September 2, 1936 – September 9, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Ina “Lea” Littlefield-Page, 83, a 24-year resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 9, 2019. Lea was born September 2, 1936, in Marietta, OK, to the late Walter Lee and Nola Inez (Graham) Copeland. While in her youth, the family moved to Mariposa, CA, where she attended high school. She was married to Ewell F. Anderson, and they made their home in Merced, CA, after a Navy deployment in Hawaii. She later moved to Southern California, where she met and married Jack B. Littlefield. She made her career as a Membership Services Manager at Kaiser Permanente, retiring in 1993, after many years of joyful service.
After retirement, Lea moved to East Wenatchee, in 1995, where she met Dennis Page. They married in 1999, and together, they enjoyed many adventures.
Lea loved to travel, especially to visit family. Some of her grandchildren lived in Maui and she enjoyed numerous trips to visit them. She explored many countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia. She and Dennis traveled much of the United States, tracing her families' genealogy.
Family and friends were her passion. Lea loved a good party or pig roast. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting for her grandchildren and she was their biggest fan at their sporting events. When she was not able to attend their games, she would watch via live stream and cheer as if she was there.
Lea is survived by her husband, Dennis Page of East Wenatchee, WA; children: Gregory L. Anderson of Wenatchee, WA, Pamela L. (Paul) Boga of Carson City, NV, William W. (Sandra) Anderson of Stockton, CA, and Dale E. (Tammie) Littlefield of East Wenatchee, WA; 12 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wayne Copeland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, near the waterfall in Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. You are invited to view her online tribute at www.Heritagememorialchapel.com to leave a condolence or share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.