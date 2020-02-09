Inez Garza Padron
East Wenatchee, WA
Inez Garza Padron, 94, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1925, at Sinton, TX, to the late Antonio Garza and Socorro Cruz. She was raised in the nearby town of Robstown, TX, where she met and later married, Manuel Abrigo Padron. They made their home in Robstown, until moving to Quincy, WA, in 1963. In 2000, they moved to make their home in East Wenatchee. Together, they traveled and enjoyed trips back to Texas. On March 3, 2015, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel.
She was a proud homemaker that helped everyone with home remedies and her excellent seamstress skills. She loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Inez is survived by seven children: Manuel (Rosa) Padron of Wenatchee, WA, Lupe (Angie) Padron of Cashmere, WA, Roberto (Debbie) Padron of East Wenatchee, WA, Juan Padron of Wenatchee, WA, Richard Padron of Chelan, WA, Rolando (Sandra) Padron, Sr. and Nancy (Marcelino) Garcia both of East Wenatchee, WA; 22 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and four siblings: Antonio Garza, Severo Garza, Jesusita Rodriguez, and Rafael Garza.
Viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, with the Rosary Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. The interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to visit her tribute online and leave a memory at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com . Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.