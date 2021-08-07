Ione Barrett
East Wenatchee, WA
Ione Barrett (pronounced I-own), age 82, died peacefully in East Wenatchee, WA, on July 28, 2021, of a Judge Judy overdose. She was welcomed into this world by two loving parents, Ellis and Neta Gardner, on May 8, 1939, in Moody Creek, ID. She grew up learning how to work on a farm with her seven brothers and sisters, where they were taught how to love everyone exactly as they were. She met her husband, Bruce, in the summer of 1957, and they were married on November 8, of the same year. Her only child, Michael, was born on October 19, 1958; Bruce was killed by a drunk driver ten days later. While she experienced the death of love the of her life at a very young age, the knowledge that she was the sole breadwinner of the family, kept her going.
She loved baked potatoes, orange jello, circus peanuts (fresh or stale), Peeps, bologna on sweet rolls, laying against 18 pillows at night to sleep, Seattle Seahawks, yelling at people even though she "wasn't angry", and her family (which may or may not be in that order). She loved to visit with anyone and everyone. Just make sure it's not during a football game or an episode of Judge Judy. She had a long-term love affair with Crystal Geyser water. In fact, it was the only water she could stomach. It is a true miracle she survived when somehow all of the water in the Crystal Geyser bottles was mysteriously replaced with tap water, and she unknowingly ingested the substance. The coroner's office would neither confirm nor deny whether this may have led to her death.
She hated landlords, being too cold, being too hot, being uncomfortable physically, emotionally, or metaphysically, sleeping with her eyes closed, animals, and the outdoors. Her arch nemesis was a horse named Chico, who would ride up against the fence in protest, when she was in the saddle. Anytime she had to go out to the fields, she let someone else ride Chico, while she took the bike.
She grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep love for Christ her entire life. She served a service mission for her church in Salt Lake City, UT, where she worked at the Genealogy Center, scanning and cataloging data.
When she entered heaven on July 28, 2021, she was reunited with her beloved husband, after 62 years apart. We find peace in the knowledge that she was surrounded by loving family and friends while she lived and is now embracing those who passed before her.
She leaves behind 68 sweatshirts (not sweaters, those are different), three large bags of melted and reformed Halloween candy, one pair of misshapen socks, her son, Michael Barrett; his wife, Sandy Barrett; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of long-time friends.
Services will be held on August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the LDS church, 667 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarrior
project.org/. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.