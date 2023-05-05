Irene “Brucie”
Irene “Brucie”
Conrad Adams
March 4, 1938 - January 5, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Irene “Brucie” Conrad Adams, our loving mother, grandmother “gran”, great-grandmother, sister and wife, was called home by our heavenly Father on January 5, 2023. She was 84. Mom was born on March 4, 1938, in Dallas WI, the daughter of Anson and Marie Guibord Curtis.
Our mother was beautiful, amazing, strong and brave. She always put her family first. We adored her. Mom's pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless friends. Her laughter, smile and contagious energy will be missed by all that knew her. Mom enjoyed sports: Seahawks, Packers, Mariners, and the Golden State Warriors, to name a few.
She loved cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and working outside. Mom worked very hard to provide for her children. She worked at the Chieftain Restaurant until it closed; she then went to work at Wenatchee Safeway, until retiring in 2003. Mom was an avid traveler, she loved being on the road. She went abroad to Europe, Guatemala and even toured Anne Frank's house. In 2017, mom married David Adams; she was so happy. They made their home in Hayward, WI and opened a bar called Brucie's Place. She enjoyed taking care of the customers, family and friends. Mom was the hardest working woman we ever met. She was always doing for others.
Unfortunately, mom was diagnosed with stage four cancer in October of 2021. She fought with extreme courage, never complaining with her loving family by her side. Words cannot begin to describe how much we miss her.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; infant twins, Evelyn and David; daughter, Danette; four sisters: Judy, RuthAnne, Linda, and Leona; and brother, Fritz. She is survived by her husband, David Adams; children: Allen Conrad and Keli, (husband, Allen Harris), four grandchildren: Kodel and Kelsi Lehrman, Alexandra and Shaun Conrad; two great-grandchildren: Willow and Wren Middleton; two sisters: Evelyn McKinney and Judy Kunz; and brothers: Bob (wife, Diane Marsh), and Ralph (wife, Julie Henningson); as well as many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Beacon of Hope Hospice and Mariah, mom's nurse.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
