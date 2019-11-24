Irene Elizabeth "Rene"
Jennings Ferguson
Wenatchee, WA
Irene Elizabeth "Rene" Jennings Ferguson, 91, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Butte, MT, on October 24, 1928, to James M. Jennings and Viola Goggin Jennings. She lived in Butte while attending school. She later resided at St. Thomas Orphanage in Helena, MT, until the age of 16, at which time, she began working as a nanny. She met Weldon Easley, they married, and moved to Everett, WA. They had one child, Angela. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1957, and divorced in 1960. Rene met the love of her life, Richard "Fig" Ferguson and married him in 1962. They had a wonderful opportunity to travel to some exotic locations where they made lifelong friends.
When diagnosed with breast cancer, she did not let that slow her down. She began volunteering for Reach to Recovery, helping other women cope with the debilitating disease. She devoted several years to this worthwhile endeavor. Rene was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as President twice. She sat on many committees, using her many talents. She was also a longtime member of the Eagles.
Rene was preceded in death by her husband, "Fig" of 52 years; her sister; and three brothers. She is survived by daughter, Angela Jennings; step-daughters: Barbara Kasteel of Walla Walla, WA, and Karen Knudsen of Lynnwood, WA; nieces; nephews; Vietnam sons; many, many more friends; and a very special friend, Louise McKinnon.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on December 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Home Care Services, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thought and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.