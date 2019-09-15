Irene Kossow
Waterville, Wa
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Kossow of Waterville, WA, on September 4, 2019. She was born in rural Minnesota on June 14, 1926, to Glenn and Bessie Benson. Being the oldest of eight children, she helped raise her seven siblings, and during her high school years, living in the only high school dormitory in the United States, which was located in Deer River, MN.
72 years ago, Irene married Gordon Kossow. In 1959, they moved their family from Minnesota to Kirkland, WA. Irene was an active member of the Rebecca Lodge and in 1998-1999, she was elected President of the Washington State Assembly.
Irene is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughters: Penny Kossow (Harry Viehmann) of Show Low, AZ, Patty Hurlbut Andrews (Doug), and Peggy Whited (Dennis), both of East Wenatchee, WA;grandchildren: Marty Hurlbut, Missy Brooks, Steve Whited, and Christopher Whited; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Darrell Benson and Bill Benson, both of Grand Rapids, MN; and sister, Barbra Preston of Duluth, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings.
A Graveside Service, officiated by Pastor Sarah Kossow, will be held at the Waterville Cemetery on September 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow at 214 W. Locust in Waterville, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.