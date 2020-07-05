Irish Rose Hahn

Iris Rose Hahn
January 3, 1921 - June 22, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Iris Rose Hahn, known to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as "Gabber", peacefully passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was christened Iris Alma Gorham. Gabber was the eldest of five children born to Theophile Fred Gorham and Marie Anne Severine Gorham. Although the family lived in Sunburst, MT, Iris was born in Coots, Alberta, Canada, as that was where the closest doctor lived. From Sunburst, the family moved to Kalispell, MT, where her father found work as a logger. It was in Kalispell that she met Jack Rose, who was attending the University of Montana on a track scholarship. In 1939, an 18 year-old Iris married Jack Rose. A year later, they had their first child, a daughter they named Jacqueline "Jackie". Shortly after Jackie's birth, they moved to Portland OR, and bought a bar called The 8 Ball, making their home in the apartment above. In December of 1944, another child joined their family, a son, they named Frederick "Rick". In 1951, Jack Rose took on the position of plant manager at Friday Pack in Wenatchee, WA, and the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA. Following Jack’s death in 1960, Iris went to work for a local radio company writing ad copy. Eventually, she was given a weekly radio show focused on women’s fashions. The show quickly gained momentum and she became known as Mrs. Two Flowers. The show became so popular, she opened her own fashion shop, Iris Rose Fashions. The store flourished from the late 60’s, though the 70’s and into the 80's and was known for dressing generations of fashionable women. She married veterinarian, Dr. Robert "Bob" Brabrook, in 1968. They subsequently divorced, in 1980. Two years later, Iris married Richard "Dick" Hahn. The couple’s twilight years were close to idyllic, as they settled into life together, walking the lake in the evenings, weekends spent horseback riding, or traveling in their motorhome. They toured China, Japan, and Mexico. Following Dick’s death in 1997, Iris sold her Three Lakes home, and moved to Heritage Haven in Wenatchee. For the past eight years, she lived at Peach Haven Court in East Wenatchee.
Gabber managed to find the balance in life. While she was a savvy businesswoman, she always put her family and relationships first. Almost all the major holidays were celebrated at her home. For birthdays, she’d take her children and grandchildren out to dinner. At least once a year, she held a special family lasagna party, where she’d teach the next generation the secret Gorham Lasagna recipe. But Iris was known for her generosity, too. She often gave money to her family for investments, or down payments, or even as gifts. Plus, she donated to her church and her favorite charities regularly. In many ways, Gabber was a true visionary. She was into health foods, vitamins, and organic gardening from the early 70's, long before that lifestyle started trending. Her flower garden was spectacular with vivid, gorgeous blooms. If you visited Gabber during the spring or summer, chances were, you’d find her outside, tending to her gardens. She was a staunch Catholic, who found comfort in her faith, and attended St. Joseph Church regularly. She loved hot coffee with breakfast and lunch, but preferred wine with dinner. She loved horses and dogs, but had no use for cats. She lived her life in the moment, which meant whatever animal or product she had at that specific moment in time, was the BEST she’d ever had, be that her dog, or horse, or car, or motorhome, or vacuum cleaner, or coffee pot, or anything. One of the best things about Iris, was how she could laugh at herself, and her own idiosyncrasies. While her life often held sadness, she never wallowed in her grief, nor did she lose her sense of humor or her ability to laugh.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ila Mae Douglass; brothers: Clifford, Richard, and Bud Gorham; beloved daughter, Jacqueline Marie Monsey. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Sue Rose of Wenatchee, WA; and son-in-law, Raymond Monsey of Leavenworth, WA; surviving grandchildren are: Keith Money of Raymond WA, Theresa Monsey of Warden, WA, Valarie Monsey of Ulladulla, Australia, Kevin Monsey of Liberty Lake, WA, Jill Rose of Bend, Oregon, and Shelby Rose Hein of Bellingham, WA. A multitude of Iris’s great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren are spread across Australia and the United States.
Although the Rose, Monsey, and Gorham families grieve Iris’s passing, we are grateful for the years we spent with her, and the memories that now sustain us. She will be missed, but never forgotten.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. A Celebration of Iris’s Life will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Rick and Sue Rose’s house. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.