Isabelle Marie Henson
1924 – 2019
Quincy, WA
Isabelle Marie “Mimi” Henson, longtime resident of Quincy, WA, and loving mother of two children, passed away on December 10, 2019, after a short illness. Isabelle Marie Arthurs was born December 23, 1924, in Avonlea, Saskatchewan, Canada, where she spent her childhood. During World War II, she migrated across Canada, before settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. Near the end of the War, she met her future husband, James Franklin “Bud” Henson, a sergeant in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge from the Army at Fort Lewis, Bud returned to his family home in Missouri, and was soon joined by Isabelle. They were married in August of 1947, at Pineville, MO, and lived in the area for several years, bringing a daughter and son into the world. Isabelle longed to be closer to her Canadian roots, so the family moved to Washington in the summer of 1956, and landed in Quincy, then a dusty and almost treeless place, but with the promise of newly-irrigated farmland, and an abundance of opportunity. Having grown up during the Great Depression, Isabelle placed high value on financial security and, with a strong work ethic, enjoyed a long career of employment in Quincy. She took her first job at Brown’s Rexall Drug in 1956, and continued to work in several jobs, until her retirement in the late 1980's.
Isabelle carried herself with joy , graciousness, and a delightful sense of humor. A devout Christian, she always saw the good in people, and enjoyed the fellowship of several Quincy congregations during her life, including: the American Baptist Church; the United Church of Christ and finally, the Free Methodist Church. She was kind and caring to those who knew her, willing to listen to everyone’s stories and troubles, providing comfort when needed.
She was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Quincy Jackrabbits teams for decades. In her later years, she turned her attention to the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team and the Seattle Mariners. Her other keen interests were baking and gardening. During the holiday season, she would share her delicious cookies and candies with friends and family. She was especially known for her shortbread cookies, a recipe passed down from her Scottish mother. In retirement, she pursued her interest in gardening as a member of the Town and Country Garden Club. Every summer, she spent many enjoyable hours taking care of her flower garden and visiting other gardens. After she was no longer able to garden, Isabelle continued to enjoy the friendship of her fellow Garden Club members.
Isabelle was preceded in death by James Henson of Neosho, MO; and her five older siblings in Canada. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Sauber and son-in-law, Cheikh Diouf of Quincy, WA; son, Randy Henson and son-in-law, Scott Britt of Seattle, WA; grandson, Brad Sauber (Dawn Lyon) of Seattle, WA; granddaughter, Amy Lowery (Brett Lowery) of Las Vegas, NV; and great-grandsons: Tyler, Kyle, and Zach. Isabelle’s sparkling blue eyes, laughter and love will be missed by all. And, whenever we see a flash of lighting and hear the rumble of distant thunder, followed by a soft rain from Heaven, it just might be Isabelle and her older sisters playing an uproarious table game and laughing heartily until tears of joy are flowing.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced.