Isobel Mary Ennis
March 22, 1941 – January 17, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Isobel Mary Ennis (nee Scott) was born to Andrew Blair Scott and Mary E. Folden, on March 22, 1941, in Cambridge, OH. The Scott family owned several coal mines and a sawmill in Plainfield, OH, at the time of her birth.
The end of WWII brought many changes for their large extended family, and they sold the mines, loaded up the sawmill and headed west in 1945. Isobel grew up mainly in Ruth and Fortuna, CA, surrounded by her family's love of music, art and hiking in the mountains with her siblings and father.
She graduated from Fortuna High School in 1958, and began working in banking immediately afterwards, retiring from Bank of America in 2001.
In 1960, Isobel met her future husband, Earl Ennis, while he was stationed at a nearby Naval facility. They were married on April 22, 1961. Their wedding ceremony was immediately followed by a bowling trip, a favorite activity throughout their married life. For their honeymoon, Isobel returned to her banking job in San Francisco, CA, while Earl immediately deployed to South Korea.
One year later, Earl returned from Korea and together, they began a two-year deployment to Ireland. Their sons, Scott and Steven, were both born during this time.
After Ireland, they were stationed in Port Hueneme, CA. Isobel returned to working for Bank of America while raising their boys. Earl would be deployed to Vietnam twice. In 1972, the whole family was deployed to Adak, AK, returning to Port Hueneme in 1975.
Earl retired and the family began a new chapter in El Rio, CA. Her Christian faith was always the foundation of her life, during their early marriage and travels; she was a member of many churches and choirs. While living in El Rio, Isobel was able to join El Rio Christian Church and the church choir, where she was a member for 25 years.
After Isobel retired from banking in 2001, she and Earl moved to their dream home in Tehachapi, CA. They truly enjoyed their five years in Tehachapi. During that time, they tragically lost their younger son, Steven; so when their son, Scott, relocated to Leavenworth, WA, they followed him and his family to Wenatchee, WA, so that they could continue to be an important part of their grandchildren's lives.
Isobel and Earl were always the best of grandparents. Their backyard pool was the source of many swim days and pool parties; they never missed a game or concert no matter how far they had to drive. During the 59 years of their marriage, she and Earl were always the life of the party, hosting many card games, and enjoying time spent with their bowling teams. She had a wonderful sense of humor, always had a smile on her face, and a love of pranks. On one memorable evening a gentleman challenged her pool playing skills, Earl bet the man that Isobel could run the table, soon large bills were laying on the green felt, as the gentleman slammed down the last bill he told her to “prove it.” Earl turned to her, and said, “Belle,” gesturing towards the table. Isobel stood up, removed her shoes, jumped up on the table and ran down the center of it. Earl collected his winnings and his beautiful Belle.
Music was always a major part of her life. Their mother was a pianist, and the Scott sisters, Shirley, Barbara, Beverly and Isobel, all possessed beautiful singing voices and spent many hours singing and performing together. It would always remain important to her, and she performed in church and community choirs throughout her life, even performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
After 59 years together, Isobel lost Earl, her rock and foundation, to lung cancer in 2020, she then moved in with her son and his wife, Pam. On January 14, 2023, she suffered a catastrophic stroke, passing on January 17, 2023. Isobel is survived by her son, Scott Ennis and wife, Pam; three grandchildren: Tyler, Flynt, and Kelcey; her great-grandson, Cole, all of Leavenworth, WA; and her two younger brothers: Ransom Scott of New York, and Robert Scott of Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Earl; son, Steven; and her three sisters: Shirley, Barbara, and Beverly.
Graveside Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, 301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.