Ivan Eugene Vallance
Brewster, WA
Ivan EugeneE Vallance, was reunited with his wife, and his Lord and Savior, on December 4, 2020. Ike was born on March 14, 1929, in Spokane, WA, where he grew up and lived until 1950, when he met his companion for life, Doris Pulsipher. Ike and Doris were married on January 27, 1951, and made their lifelong home in Brewster, WA, becoming pillars of the community.
Ike, along with Doris, bought the local small-town newspaper, in 1972, and quickly turned the "Quad City Herald", into a must read weekly paper. Ike worked tirelessly to cover and report community stories that ranged from humorous, spiritual, joyful, and tragic. Before the technical age of instant news, the communities of Pateros, Brewster, Bridgeport, and Mansfield, WA, routinely looked to the Quad City Herald for a dose of wholesome news and entertainment.
Ike was a second generation apple orchardist and spent most of his adult working life managing and cultivating quality fruit that was distributed to consumers via MAGI Inc.
Ike was a lifelong community volunteer and was a participating member of several groups, including the American Legion, Active Club, and Bridle Club, to name a few. He also served as president of the Brewster Chamber of Commerce for many years. Ike also was enormously proud to have served as a Fire Commissioner for Douglas/Okanogan Fire District #15 for over 30 years.
Faith in God was very important to Ike. He was a highly active participant in his church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, serving as a Deacon and a Eucharistic Minister, something he felt incredibly special about. Ike enjoyed taking family vacations, playing billiards, and cards with friends, doing puzzles and crosswords, and he was an avid golfer.
Ivan was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Doris. Ike leaves a very large family legacy including his six children and spouses: Cathy, Helen, Deanna (Gregg), Bill (Tonya), James (Corie) and John. The family also includes 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If you would like to leave any thoughts or memories for the family please do so at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.