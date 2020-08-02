Ivan Leroy "Bud"
Kimball, Jr.
July 29, 1936 – June 22, 2020
Orondo, WA
Ivan “Bud” Leroy Kimball Jr., 83, of Orondo, WA, passed away peacefully in his home of 53 years, in Orondo, WA, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Ivan was born on July 29, 1936, in Pateros, WA, to Ivan Leroy Kimball, Sr. and Dorothy Rae (Baumgardner) Kimball. He was raised and schooled in Brewster, WA, and graduated from Brewster High School, with the class of 1954. He met and later married Michon “Toppy” Dundas on March 4, 1961, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. They made their home in Brewster, until moving to make their permanent home in Orondo, in 1967. Ivan took great pride in working in the family orchard and fruit stand. Ivan drove school bus for the Orondo School District for 31 years. Many of the kids that rode his bus, remember his long arm and big hand, reaching back and giving them a gentle squeeze on their knees or shoulders, if they were misbehaving. He had a special place in his heart for every child that rode his bus. He was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for the Orondo Fire Department #4 for over 30 years. He and Michon were also members of the Orondo Grange.
In his spare time, Ivan enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and reading books. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ivan was incredibly proud of his family and loved when anyone would visit.
Ivan is survived by his three children: Kathy Kimball (Jay King) of East Wenatchee, WA, Kelly (Stephanie) Kimball of West Seattle, WA, Kristy (Rod) Harris of East Wenatchee, WA; siblings: Naomi Griggs of Redmond, WA, Darlene (Stanley) Sheets of Brewster, WA, and Ron (Joy) Lewis of Dyer Hill, WA; seven grandchildren: Cheyenne King of East Wenatchee, WA, Audrey Kimball of West Seattle, WA, Lauren Kimball of West Seattle, WA, Taylor Karnes of Yelm, WA, Turner Harris of East Wenatchee, WA, Tanner Harris of East Wenatchee, WA, and Tyler Harris of Sacramento, CA; four great-grandchildren: Nora Karnes, Ellie Karnes, and Quinton Karnes all of Yelm, WA, and ZuZu Harris of Sacramento, CA; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan L. Kimball, Sr. and Dorothy R. Lewis; two sisters: Delores Gillespie and Carol Woodbury; wife, Michon L. “Toppy” Kimball; and two infant children, Ivan Leroy Kimball III and Kimberly Ann Kimball.
Ivan Leroy “Bud” Kimball, Jr. was laid to rest next to his wife and infant children, in the Pateros Cemetery, on July 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life is being planned for both Ivan and Michon, when COVID-19 restrictions allow large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a Washington State Chapter of the Ronald McDonald House, 5130 40th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA, 98105. The family wishes to thank CWH Hospice Services for their loving support and care for Ivan during his final days. Special thanks go to his caregiver, Shayla Melton, for her friendship, compassion, and specialized care. Please leave a memory for the family at www.HeritageMemorial
Chapel.com. Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.