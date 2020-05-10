Ivonne Marie Smith

Ivonne Marie "Ivy"
(Nelson) Smith
Brewster, WA
Ivonne “Ivy” Marie (Nelson) Smith, was welcomed into Heaven on April 11, 2020, after an extended illness at her home. Ivy was born in a farmhouse near Grand Forks, ND, on October 14, 1932, to Ida and Edwin Nelson. She was baptized on November 6, 1932, at the Thompson Lutheran Church in Thompson, ND, and received her confirmation at the First Lutheran Church in Bruce, SD, on June 8, 1947. Ivy graduated from high school in Brookings, SD, in 1951, where she participated in drama club. She met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Smith Sr., while working as the head waitress at the local restaurant in White, SD. They were married ten days after meeting on March 16, 1957. Ivy followed her beloved husband all over during his time in the service. Everywhere from England, where their oldest son, Richard, was born, to Washington, where their second son, Daniel, was born, to Hawaii, where twins, Deborah and Donald, were born, to Minnesota, where their youngest daughter, Rebecca was born. Dick retired from his military career at Fort Lewis, WA. He and Ivy then purchased and ran Smitty’s County Store and the Manson Bay Union Station in Manson, WA, from 1976-1982. Dick and Ivy moved to Brewster, WA, in 1996, where they lived until their passing. Ivy was a proud American and was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, holding multiple offices over the years. Ivy worked alongside her husband, who was the chairman for the American Legion Hospitality Summer Special Olympics at Fort Lewis, WA, for 15 years. Dick and Ivy jointly held the office of NEC man and NEC woman from 2004-2005, the first couple to jointly hold those offices in Washington state.
Ivy had a true green thumb, which shone through in her many, many houseplants. She was an avid crocheter and a skilled seamstress, who sewed her children's and her own clothing. As a child, Ivy longed to be an ice skater, but instead fell in love with square dancing. Ivy spread her love of square dancing all the way to Hawaii, by starting the first square dancing club there. Ivy loved baking, especially her special bacon grease cookies, she was a whiz at crossword puzzles, and always had a jigsaw puzzle going. Ivy had a special love for hummingbirds and filled her life with their likeness. Seeing them will always bring a warm memory to many of her family and friends.
Ivy was a treasured wife, mother, daughter, nana, great- nana, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her children: Richard Smith Jr. of Okanogan, WA, Daniel Smith (Beth) of Brewster, WA, Deborah Monette (Craig) of Chelan, WA, and Rebecca Driver of Riverside, WA; grandchildren: Erin, Travis, Arianna, Sarah, Jessica, Shaleesha, Jessie, Nikolle, Rodney, Gene, and James; and her many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Donald; dad, Edwin; her mom and step-dad, Ida and William; brother, Calvin; and husband of 53 years, Richard.
A special thank you to the Frontier Home Health and Hospice and the Seventh Day Adventist Church for their care and support during these last months of Ivy’s life.