J. Walter Gearhart
May 22, 1936 - November 26, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
J. Walter Gearhart's life ended quietly on Friday, November 26, 2021. He will be remembered as a gracious, compassionate, and generous man. Walt was born May 22, 1936, in Tacoma, WA, to John W. and Lucy Gearhart (née Wittene). As a youngster, he was known as a prankster and to dabble in magic tricks. Years later, he still could palm a coin and pull it from an unsuspecting ear. Walter graduated from the University of Washington, in 1958, and received a Master's from Pacific Lutheran University. He married Marilyn Viebrock, in 1959.
Walt's working career started early and lasted long. While growing up in Tacoma, he washed dishes at school in exchange for lunches, delivered newspapers, and in high school drove over the mountains to work the summer harvests in eastern Washington. He even watered the elephants when the circus came to town. After graduating from the UW, Walt served two years as a U.S. Naval Intelligence Officer in Kodiak, AK. One of Walt's tasks was to distinguish covert Soviet ships from the legitimate U.S. fishing boats that plied Alaska's waters. After the U.S. Navy, Walt and Marilyn migrated back south and Walt worked for the state of Washington in Kennewick, Seattle, and Olympia, WA. Over a 26 year career, Walt worked as a parole officer, a corrections officer, and as an administrator of one of the state government's first major computer networks.
While in Olympia, Walt also served as the Chair and administrator of an ethics board for reviewing medical research. After retiring from the state, Walt co-founded Quorum Review, another ethics review service, that ended up employing 200 people.
In 1991, Walt and Marilyn relocated from Olympia to Douglas County, where they raised alpacas and golden retrievers. Walt also found time to direct Chelan County's regional mental health network.
Clearly, Walt was an industrious man, but "All work and no play" was not his motto. He enjoyed giving ski lessons to his children, his nieces, and nephew. He coached youth soccer for years. At an annual family reunion, he always organized a multi-generational softball game, where even the youngest player had a chance to connect bat with ball. Walt and Marilyn crisscrossed the country to attend dog shows with their golden retrievers and made many new, lasting friendships.
Walt was generous with his time and his resources. While in Douglas, he founded and chaired the Douglas County Historical Association, supported the Nature Conservancy, sponsored the renovation of the iconic St. Paul's Church in Douglas, led and supported the Wenatchee Kennel Club, and assisted many other charities. Walt and Marilyn were active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Olympia, and in Douglas, and they joined Celebration Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee, WA.
Sadly, in his last years, Walt faced the deteriorating effects of Alzheimer's, but even throughout the disease's progression, Walt retained his energy, charm, and sense of humor.
He is survived by Marilyn, his adored wife of 62 years; sister, Gertrude Waller; daughter, Cami; son, Jim; and six grandchildren: Alex, Max, and Sam Burner, and Michael, Jessica, and Nicole Gearhart.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon, on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 Eighth St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
Please consider donating to one of the causes that were important to Walt, such as The Nature Conservancy and https://preserve.nature.org/, the Waterville Community Fund at info@cfncw.org or the Douglas Community Historical Association, 113 W. Locust St., Waterville, WA, 98858.