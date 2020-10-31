Jacalyn Kay Carlson Austin
Wenatchee, WA
Jacalyn K. Carlson Austin, 68, died unexpectedly on October 28, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born to Carl and Beverly Carlson on January 29, 1952, in Seattle, WA. She spent her younger years in West Seattle, before her family moved to Grand Coulee, WA, where she attended Grand Coulee High School.
Jacci's world revolved around her children and grandchildren; they were truly the light of her life. Her love language was food and she found joy in cooking for friends and family alike, often at a moment's notice, and always with a "more the merrier" attitude. Jacci enjoyed gardening and spending time with her many friends that often became family. She was generous, quick witted, and meant so much to so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Beverly Carlson. She is survived by her sisters: Carla (Gary) Steffens, Joan (Rod) Gardner, and Patti (Deets) Ayling; brothers: Lloyd Carlson and Robert (Lisa) Carlson; children: William "Chip" Winegarden and Ryan D. Firoved. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan Winegarden, Katie Firoved, Ashley Melton, Courtney Bowes, and Ruby Noyes; special friend, Todd Billings; and many nieces and nephews.