Jacinda Dawn Case
August 12, 1987 – March 13, 2023
Jacinda Dawn Case
August 12, 1987 – March 13, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Jacinda was born in Peshastin, WA, with a midwife, to Mike and Carolyn Case. She was called to her forever home early on March 13, 2023, where she is free of all earthly restraints. She will suffer no more pain, no more sorrow, and will need no more ambulance rides. Though still young at 35, she ran her race well, even though life did not turn out quite as planned.
She began her education at St. Paul's School. When she outgrew the program, she learned at home. Additional classes were taken at the Valley Academy of Learning, finally, she entered Wenatchee High School. Taking Running Start classes at Wenatchee Valley College, she graduated from both, in 2007.
Another interest was figure skating. In 2007, Jacinda insisted on attending the week-long figure skating championships in Spokane, WA.
A tragic single vehicle accident in September of 2007, changed everything. Only three weeks into the quarter, Jacinda suffered traumatic brain injuries that nearly took her life. She spent a month in Spokane before returning to Wenatchee to continue recovery near her family and friends.
Though never the same again, Jacinda brought smiles to many faces. She inspired others to reach for higher goals. At her younger brother's wedding, she shone like a bright light and brought delight to those around her.
She watched an Apple Blossom Festival parade from her wheelchair.
Because of her love for horses, a barrel racing horse visited her facility, delighting everyone, her most of all. The horse nibbled carrots off an orange blanket covering her.
Jacinda is survived by her parents, Mike and Carolyn; her brothers and their families, Jason and Joachim; sister, Jewel; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetary, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A memorial potluck will follow the service at Washington Park in Wenatchee. Bring Food and memories.
