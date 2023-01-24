Jack A. Jackson, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away January 16, 2023, at Central Washington Hospital, following a brief illness at 90 years of age. Jack was born on August 28, 1932, to Joseph and Ruby Jackson in Leavenworth, WA.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Philippine Sea, along with his brother, Pat D. Jackson, during the Korean War. In 1955, Jack married the love of his life, Janet Carol Thomsen in Mansfield, WA. Jack and Janet had three children together: Michael, Mark and Denise. Jack was a painter by trade, and worked for Gordon Walborn for several years.
In the early 1960's, Jack moved to Richmond Beach in Shorline, WA, and started his own painting contractor business, which he ran successfully for over 30 years. He and Janet moved back to Wenatchee, where they became cherry farmers, and had several cherry orchards. Jack also continued in the painting trade as an inspector, which took him to Japan, Bahrain, Jordan, Azores and Marshall Islands, as well as oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Jack was preceded in death by his father; mother; and wife, Janet. Jack is survived by his children, sons: Michael (Laurie), Mark (Tracey); and daughter, Denise Jackson Stewart; grandsons: Adam (Lizzie) Jackson, and Josh (Molly) Jackson; granddaughters: Jennifer Stewart and Lindsay Stewart; great-grandchildren: Alex, Cheyenne, and Dallas; brother, Pat D. Jackson of Wenatchee, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.