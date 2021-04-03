Jack Benny Gray
East Wenatchee, WA
Jack Benny Gray left us on February 25, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home, while holding hands with his wife, Darlene, in the company of family and friends. Jack's story began before he was born, when his grandparents were murdered over a water dispute with a neighbor, in 1917. His parents moved to Saginaw, MI, where Jack was born, February 6, 1935. In 1936, his family moved back to the homestead in Wenatchee, WA, where he grew up with his four brothers and two sisters, on what they called the ranch. Jack grew up in a time when kids went off on horseback with a gun and a frying pan for days on end.
Jack reminisced about his rowdy adolescent years, raising hell as he called it; cutting the fence at the dog pound to free the dogs (keeping one to take home) and saving horses from certain death by releasing them just before they were headed to the glue factory. Jack was stricken with polio as a young man and became a dad when he was just 17 years old. He told stories of struggling to feed his family, and often gave blood for money to buy milk for his babies. He worked lots of odd jobs in Oregon and Texas, then eventually became a truck driver, where he drove through nearly every state in the country, never stopping to see the sights. Jack was a popular Badger Mountain bus driver for more than 20 years, before his retirement.
He was a hat and suspender-wearing storytelling extraordinaire. He was a little rough around the edges, rarely spoke a sentence without a cuss word, but it was part of his charm. Jack had lots of wives, and when he was about 70 years old, he said to himself with a grin, I think I have time for one more wife, then shortly, after he married his friend, Darlene Smith.
Jack had a wonderful life traveling to Canada, Montana, Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon, and California with Darlene. He never dreamed of visiting places like St. Martin, (where he ate the biggest lobster he'd ever seen) or cruising to the Bahamas, or visiting the Florida Keys, but he loved every minute of it! One of the highlights for Jack was standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington D.C., and seeing his brothers name on the World War II memorial register.
Jack was a quirky guy, who often ate jam packets at restaurants while waiting for his food. He loved camping and fishing for walleye at Beebe Bridge and yodeling around the campfire after a few swigs of Black Velvet! He was a snappy dresser and loved wearing custom-made shirts Darlene made, with sleeves rolled-up two turns.
Gone before Jack were his parents; six siblings; and children: James, Patty, and Ron Gray. He left behind his wife, Darlene; and children: Bill and Kathy Gray, Jackie Gray, Garry Gray, Rick and Laura Rock, and Jenny and Mike Pratt. He dearly loved his 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He also loved his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Please join us for an open-air potluck "Celebration of Life", on April 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Hydro Park (shelter) in East Wenatchee, WA.