Jack Benny Wilson, Sr.
October 7, 1936 - August 16, 2022
Rock Island, WA
Jack Wilson was born to Clearence and Johanna (Schloss) Wilson (Deitz). He was born in Butte, MT, on October 7, 1936. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1946. He attended the Seventh-day Adventist School on Cascade and Lewis, then attended the one on Western. He went to Wenatchee High School and graduated from Entiat High School.
Jack joined the Air Force in 1958. He met Dorothy Beem, who blessed him with nine children. In 1964, they moved to Rock Island, WA, where he worked as a mechanic at Delco Packing for 36 years. He also had several second jobs. He was a farmer and then an orchardist.
Jack and Dorothy recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. They have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by grandparents, Earl and Verdia Knapper; father, Clarence Wilson; mother, Johanna Wilson (Deitz); sister, Alice Wilson; brother, Ben Wilson; brother, Paul Wilson; son, Wayne Wilson; daughter, Julie Wilson; and son, Norman Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wilson; daughter, Marti Goodwin; daughter, Rebecca Lynn; son, Jack Wilson; daughter, Bonnie (Clay) King; daughter, Valery (Bob) Walton; John (Jolene Canterberry) Wilson; and several grand and great-grandchildren; several verbally-adopted children; and family - you know who you are.
Jack loved each one of us and said we will see him again at the Resurrection and the Coming of our Lord and Savior. God made him a place to rest in heaven on August 16, 2022.
Jack's Celebration of Life will be held on October 9, 2022, at the Seventh-day Adventist Valley View Church, 1201 10th St., East Wenatchee, WA, at 2:00 p.m., with a potluck dinner following the service. Please visit Jacks online obituary at www.heritagememorialchapel.com, where you can also share a memory and condolence with the family. Arrangements are in the Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee, WA.
