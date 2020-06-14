Jack Boushay
Cashmere, WA,
Jack Boushay, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Cashmere, WA. He was born on July 9, 1938, in Sunnyslope, WA, the son of Cora Dale (Anderson) Boushay and Henry Alfred Boushay. Being a bit rebellious as a teenager, Jack left school early and joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Georgia for four years, serving between the Korean and Vietnam wars. After returning to Wenatchee, WA, he met and fell in love with (Rose) Lynn Sever. When Lynn left to attend Western Washington College, Jack would drive to Bellingham every weekend to see her. After one quarter, Lynn transferred to Wenatchee Valley College to be closer, and then she didn’t have to worry about him driving so far. Jack and Lynn were married on his birthday in 1961. They had two daughters while living in Wenatchee. In 1965, they bought a house in Cashmere and have lived on the same property ever since.
Jack worked for the Wenatchee School District as a maintenance engineer, supporting his family without a high school diploma. He proudly attained his GED after retirement, when he also took drafting and CAD classes through Wenatchee Valley College. Jack was a self-taught computer enthusiast. He liked to challenge himself. Before computers, Jack had several other interests. He had a beautiful iris ‘show garden’ that he spent many spring and summer days tending to. He also collected stamps from all over the world and even traded iris for stamps. Jack and Lynn enjoyed square dancing and bowling in their younger years. He also loved golf, until his back would not allow him to play anymore. In Jack’s later years, still fascinated with computers, he remained active watching Sci-Fi movies and playing online video games.
He was steadfast in his opinion, with a great sense of humor, and simple with his desires. Family was the most important thing to him. He always had room for one more hug or time to tell us he loved us; he never tired of these things. He became a grandpa in 2006, when Lila was born in Vienna, Austria. The proud grandparents got passports and visited daughter, Teresa, and baby, Lila, their first ever trip abroad. Once Teresa and Lila moved back to the U.S., he adored spending time with her, watching princess and mermaid shows together, as she sat on his lap.
Sadly, he succumbed to an unforeseen and short battle with melanoma, with his wife, and two daughters, by his side. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Jack leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Lynn (Sever) Boushay; daughter, Lisa Boushay-Ownby (Ray Ownby) of Moses Lake, WA; daughter, Teresa Boushay of Cashmere, WA; granddaughter, Lila Anais Boushay of Cashmere, WA; sister, Wanda Wertz (Rich Wertz) of Omak, WA; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family will have a private service at their home in Cashmere, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to be made to the American Melanoma Foundation, 8929 University Center Lane, Suite 202, San Diego, CA, 92122. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of The Valley, Wenatchee, WA.