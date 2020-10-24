Jack Dean Smith
Wenatchee, WA
Jack Dean Smith, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 73 years old. Jack was born on December 3, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA, to Martha Matilda Roy and Henry McKinley Smith. He was the youngest of eight siblings.
Jack graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School, in 1965, and joined the United States Army, on December 21, 1965. He served in Vietnam and was awarded three service medals, a sharp-shooter badge, and a good conduct medal. He was honorably discharged on December 20, 1971.
Jack enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, camping, and being part of the Buzzard Racing Crew, at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his five children, sons: Shane Smith, Brent Smith, and Bobby Smith; daughters: Mandi Curry and Ravion McKenna; nieces: Darla Grey-Meyer and Karen Arnold; and nephew, Ron Smith; and many others; 11 grandchildren: Josiah Smith, Cheyenne Smith, Ezekiel Smith, Isaiah Smith, Rylan Smith, Cade Smith, Hayden Smith, Jalen DeShazer, Kadin Wood, Emyle Wood, and Oliver McKenna; and brother, Jerry Smith. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Rolland, Wayne, Buddy, and Jim Smith; and his sisters: Darlene Grey, Imo Beeman, and Mary Chandler.
Jack did not want a Funeral Service and to honor his wishes, we will not be having one. We will have a Celebration of Life in the spring of 2021 and will notify family and friends.
In Memory of My Dad
If I could write a story
It would be the greatest ever told
Of a kind and loving father
Who had a heart of gold
I could write a million pages
But still be unable to say, just how
Much I love and miss him
Every single day
I will remember all he taught me
I’m hurt but won't be sad
Because he’ll send me down the answers
And he’ll always be MY DAD