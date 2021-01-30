Jack F. Ogilvie
June 27, 1932 - May 18, 2019
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jack F. Ogilvie passed away at the age of 86, from complications of Parkinson's. He was born in Omak, WA, and grew up in the Wenatchee, WA, area. Jack served three years in the Navy, during the Korean War, and 17 years in the Air Force. He retired in Spokane, WA, and went to work for the Spokane Transit. Jack was married 50 years to Donna Jean Baker. In 2008, he married Charlene Tannehill from Hermiston, OR. Charlene passed away a few days after Jack.
Jack is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and John Leinen formerly of Spokane, WA, his daughter, Carla Ogilvie; and granddaughter, Cortney Whitmire of California; his son, William Ogilvie, and wife, Millie, and grandsons: Ramon and Manuel of Texas.
Services have been postponed, due to COVID-19.