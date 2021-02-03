Jack Field
November 2, 1934 - January 21, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Jack came into the world on November 2, 1934, in Eaton Rapids, MI, on the dining table in his grandmother's kitchen. He was known to tell great stories about his childhood. What an active little boy he was, playing with his little brother, Jimmy, in the dirt with their trucks and tractors. While taking walks and pushing the stroller with his sibling twins, Judy Ann and Jon, around Potterville, MI, he kept telling people, they couldn't touch them, they were his twins and he was very proud of them. They're mine.
Planting flowers with his mom, Beryle, (his first love) and making fruit cakes with her was fun. He would then deliver them on his paper route. He helped his dad, working on neighboring farms, painting, building, and harvesting. Scouting was fun too, and brought many little adventures in the woods around home.
After high school, he managed his own gas station, married his first wife, Jackie, and became Potterville's Village Marshall. By the way, he had to provide his own gun and transportation...a Volkswagon Bug.
Soon, came his first born son, Kim, in 1957. This provided the biggest adventure of all; his son had allergies and they were advised to move from Michigan, to a warmer, drier climate. They packed up everything they owned in the Bug and took off to California. There, he worked for a printing company. In 1962, came a second son, Russell, who he delivered in the front seat of that same Bug. Talk about an adventure!
In 1971, sadly, his marriage ended. He packed up the boys, and traveled north to Washington state, where they found Wenatchee. They decided it would be their new home. This is where he met, Judy, and her son. A package deal, new wife, and another son, Bryan. They married in 1973.
As Jack tells this story, he and Judy had to get married. You see the house they found and loved, took both of their incomes to qualify for a bank loan. To purchase the house, they had to get married within ten days, or the loan would not be approved. Thus "they had to get married.” Adventure? Yes!
He and Judy spent 47 years in this home, raising the boys, entertaining, and aways building something new, landscaping, and improving. They grew peaches, grapes, and finally, blueberries.
Jack first worked for Texaco, Bud Westby Motors, (Service Manager), PUD (Groundsman at Rocky Reach) Payless (Sporting Goods Manager), and WSDOT (Engineer, Maintenance).
The year 2000, brought the birth of a grandson, Zion, whom he loved very much and got to babysit the first six years of his life. He was so proud of him, that he promised him his PT Cruiser for high school graduation. A promise earned and fulfilled.
Jack loved his home, his family, and his pets, along with all his grown up toys: the Goldwing, the PT, the Piper Cherokee, the Big Red Tractor, and the 1940 Buick.
During retirement, the adventures didn't stop. He enjoyed his motorcycle, flying his airplane, stained glass, painting, boating, and fishing, until his eyes failed and wouldn't allow him to do them any longer.
He became pretty much home bound, but enjoyed it. He loved the place he and his wife built. Jack was happy and proud of this place he called home.
The last few years of his life, he struggled with cancer, chemotherapy, and complications. He was no longer the strong, healthy man of yesterday, though he tried to be. He grew tired and weaker, until his body could take no more. He left this world to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, to be strong again. He stands before the door, he knows not what is on the other side, but hopes another big adventure awaits him.
God Bless my loving husband. I miss you terribly. I hold many memories of our past adventures together. Please save me one more adventure, too.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryle and James Field; and his in-laws, Viola and Richard Ferguson. He is survived by brothers: James Field and Jon Field; sister, Judy Ann (Wayne) Calnan; wife, Judy Field; three sons: Kim, Russell, and Bryan (Donna) Field; and one grandson, Zion Field.