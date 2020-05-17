Jack Groeneveld
Brewster, WA
“He never knew a stranger”
Jack Groeneveld, passed away on May 4, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1936, in Brewster, WA, to Jacob and Alice Groeneveld. He grew up in Bridgeport, WA, graduating from Bridgeport High School. From there, he bought land and started orcharding in Brewster. On July 19, 1969, he married his wife, Colleen Groeneveld from Latah, WA.
He lived in Bridgeport and Brewster for his whole life. He spent his life working in the orchard and raising farm animals. Jack was part of the Brewster Kiwanis for at least 45 years of his life. He helped organize the sale of Kiwanis Christmas trees, fireworks, and fruit. He also served on the Brewster Flats Water Board. He supported students by buying their fair animals. Jack was the one millionth person at the state B tournament and received a lifelong pass to the games. He was also, the Citizen of the Year for Brewster, in 1986.
Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Alice and Javier Avalos of Brewster, WA; three grandchildren: Alex, Daniel, and Kimberley.
There will be a service at the Brewster High School, 503 S. 7th St., Brewster, WA, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.