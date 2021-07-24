Jack K. Graybill

Jack Graybill was born August 6, 1924, to John and Bernice Graybill. As the oldest of four children, he had two sisters, Donna and Janet, and a brother, David. They were raised on an apple farm in East Wenatchee, WA. In high school, he was a track star. He was also a Boy Scout and was working toward his Eagle Merit Badge, when the war broke out.
In 1931, at age seven, he was able to witness the landing of Pangborn and Herndon on their famed flight from Misawa, Japan in Miss Veedol. Jack was the last surviving person to witness this flight.
In 1944, at age 18, Jack joined the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific on the island of Kwajalein, loading bombs on Hell Diver Bombers. He earned the rank of AOM (Aviation Ordinance Man), 3rd class.
Upon returning home from the U.S. Navy, he married Betty (Baken) Graybill. They had two daughters, Cyndi and Linda, and a son, Jon. Jack worked in the field of heating and air conditioning at Wells & Wade, Schuster’s, and Far West Mechanical.
He loved to travel and excelled in golf and bowling. He was also a volunteer fireman, a scuba diver, and loved fixing up and selling cars. Over his lifetime, he bought and sold over 80 cars.
Jack died at the age of 96. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. He was able to see five generations of his offspring, prior to his death and he loved them all. His love for his cat, Callie, his contagious laugh, and kind way with all the workers at Avamere, will be long remembered.
We are grateful to all the workers at Avamere, who made his last days so pleasant. Our family would like to give a special thank you to all the Hospice staff, who cared for him during his last days.
Survivors include his daughters: Cyndi (Joe) Anderson and Linda (Lynn) O’Keefe; son, Jon (Retha) Graybill; grandchildren: Kim Anderson, Kami Swett, Jackie Graybill, Jessica Wardle, Josie Smith, Jennifer Graybill, Joy Dumont, and Jon Graybill, Jr; 18 great-grandchildren; and two (almost) three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother; and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. The service will conclude at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Confluence Hospice, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
