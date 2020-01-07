Jack K. Wheeler
August 23, 1944 - December 23, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Jack K. Wheeler, age 75, passed away peacefully, December 23, 2019. Born August 23, 1944, to Carl and Loise Wheeler in Auburn, WA, moving shortly thereafter to East Wenatchee, WA.
Jack lived most of his 75 years in the Wenatchee Valley, graduating from Eastmont and was employed over 30 years with Eagle Transfer and Eagle Systems as a mover and truck driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, classic car shows, and visiting friends and family. He spent many years graciously volunteering for different tasks and jobs, with the First United Methodist Church.
Jack is survived by his sister, Kathy Davis; his brother, Leo (Carolynn) Wheeler; his brother, Larry (Paulette) Wheeler; his son John (Kaylene) Wheeler and granddaughters: Allison and Caitlyn; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A small service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers he wished that donations be made to any charity involving Parkinson's disease.