Jack Leroy Brown, Sr.
May 1, 1929 – May 22, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Jack Leroy Brown, Sr., 92, a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Cashmere Care Center. Born on May 1, 1929, in Okanogan, WA, Jack was the son of the late Henry James “HJ” and Lena Liberty (Ward) Brown. He was raised and received his education in Okanogan and Brewster, WA. The family later moved to Leavenworth, WA, where he went to work at the mill in Peshastin, WA. Jack met and later, was married to, Dorothy Ann Deach, on September 28, 1948, at Coeur d’Alene, ID. Jack drove truck for the warehouse in Leavenworth, where he hauled coal to the schoolhouses. He began driving a produce truck between Mountlake Terrace, WA, and Los Angeles, CA.
In 1956, Jack and Dorothy purchased their home in East Wenatchee, and he went to work with his father as a logger. He later ventured out on his own and started “Jack L. Brown Logging Co. Inc.” also known as Oly Mountain Loggers. He semi-retired in the mid 1980’s and continued some private operations.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, on February 13, 2009. He has since continued to make his home in East Wenatchee.
He raced stock cars for many years, the tracks included: Icicle Three Lakes, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Monroe Speedway, Vernon, BC, and Lewiston, ID. He also raced snowmobiles. Jack especially enjoyed chocolate chip cookies, NASCAR, and beer.
Jack is survived by his children: Joyce (Robert) Hillard, Mona (Dan Stanaway) Brown, Dawna (Stanton) Chase, Jack (Tammie) Brown, Jr.; two sisters: Darlene Brown and Sharon Munson-Brown; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry James “HJ” and Lena Liberty Brown; wife, Dorothy Ann Brown; brothers: Virgil Brown and Clifford Brown; and one grandson, Jeremy Chase.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. You are invited to view Jack’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.