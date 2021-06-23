Jack Ray Christensen
March 20, 1954 - June 7, 2021
Chelan, WA
Jack Ray Christensen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 7, 2021. Born in Roosevelt, UT, Jack was raised in Vernal, UT. He was an accomplished musician, traveling to Washington State and finally settling in Chelan, WA, where he met the love of his life, Dianne. He was a proud step-father to Dianne's three children and together, they had a daughter, Tasheena.
Most folks will remember Jack for his incredible singing voice. Some of Jack's favorite years were spent playing music at TJ Cooper's in Wenatchee, WA, with some of his and Dianne's greatest friends.
He is survived by his three daughters: Sherry Hattabaugh Ratliffe, Sheila Hattabaugh Cruz, and Tasheena Christensen; and son: Shannon Hattabaugh. He also helped to raise his grandson, Brandon. His many grandchildren including: Justin, Jordyn, Jerrack, Leinie, Abigail, Chael, and Fiona; as well as nine sisters; two brothers; and several nieces; and nephews. Jack was welcomed into the next life, by his beautiful wife of 35 years, Dianne. He was also preceded in death by his father, Clarence; mothers, Avis and Lorraine; sisters: Carol and Ramona; brother, Timothy; and nephews: Jack and Lucas.
Celebrations of Life will be held in the fall in both Chelan, WA, and Farm Creek, UT.