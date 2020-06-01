Jack Richard Smith
January 28, 1964 - April 16, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Jack Smith passed away on April 16, 2020, in East Wenatchee, WA. He was born on January 28, 1964, in Brewster, WA. Jack graduated from Brewster High School, where he played baseball and basketball. He attended Spokane Community College, where he earned a certification in welding, which was his occupation for several years.
Jack enjoyed salmon fishing with his brother, hunting, and watching basketball. He loved his popsicles and Mountain Dew.
Jack is survived by his mother, Carol (LaFontaine) Johnson, and step-father, John Johnson, of Okanogan, WA; sister, Tami (Smith) Townsend,and brother-in-law, Dan, of Keller, WA; great-grandmother, Margaret Johnson of Riverside, WA; nephews: Garet Townsend of Spokane, WA, Jason Townsend of Keller, WA, D.J. Smith,and wife, Leticia, of Brewster, WA; great-nephews: Benjamin and Nicholas Smith of Brewster, WA; and special aunt, Betty Black of Coulee Dam, WA. He was preceded in death by his dad, James A.C. Smith, Sr.; brother, James A.C. Smith, Jr.; grandparents, John and Emily Smith, Helen and Ernie Waggoner; and his aunt and uncle, Betty and Larry Landreth.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.