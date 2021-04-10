Jack Ronald Clark
Cashmere, WA
Jack Ronald Clark, age 88 of Cashmere, WA, went home to be with his Lord on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Jack was born in Mitchell, SD, on November 24, 1932. He graduated from Cleveland High School in Seattle, WA, and was a United States Navy veteran. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona.
He married Joyce Virginia Smith, in 1952, and they were married for 61 years. Joyce preceded him in death, on August 21, 2013.
Jack worked as an electrical engineer for the Chelan County PUD for 28 years and retired in 1994. He loved his children and taught them at an early age of the love that Jesus Christ had for them. He enjoyed working in his orchard, boating, and playing tennis. He was also active in his church.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Kellie Clark Chestnut and Steve Chestnut, Phillip and Susie Clark, Joel Clark, and Priscilla Clark Moore and Lyle Moore; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Memorial will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Cashmere Cemetery. Pastor Greg Applebee will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Dr., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Arrangements will be provided by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.