Jack William Gutzwiler, 64, of East Wenatchee, WA, made his journey to heaven on June 4, 2022, after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Jack was born on September 23, 1957, the eldest child of Jerry and Lucille Gutzwiler. Growing up in Wenatchee, he kept busy roaming the hills, exploring Wenatchee Heights, and raising havoc in Pitcher Canyon. Even in first grade, he'd be caught skipping class and hiding in the orchard trees. Jack could usually be found outdoors hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, crabbing, or exploring tide pools rather than be stuck inside (unless there was a cribbage board or search-a-word handy).
In 1984, Jack met Marjean. His hunting buddies knew it was meant to be as he left a hunting trip early to spend extra time with her. Unheard of! Three months later, they were married and would have celebrated their 38th anniversary this November. He had two daughters whom he taught to be strong, to serve others, to think for themselves, to enjoy the outdoors, and to believe that most problems can be solved with common sense and a couple zip ties. He was our MacGyver: always prepared for anything with unconventional problem solving that saved us more times than we can count. Jack retired from the Chelan County PUD in April of 2020, after serving the Wenatchee community for 42 years. He truly enjoyed his job and those who worked beside him.
Jack was a special Papa teaching grandkids to hunt, cook, fish and keeping them filled with "the good stuff" and all sorts of treats. He cheered them on in their sporting events as well, even traveling to Montana and Seattle, WA, to watch tournaments in April of this year.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Gutzwiler; and Marjean's parents, Elmer and Gen Malkuch. Jack is survived by his wife, Marjean; daughters: Jacklyn and Jenny; son-in-law, Eric; grandchildren: Maveric, Simon and Journie; mother, Lucille Gutzwiler; siblings: Ed Gutzwiler and Barb Wolfe; brother-in-law, Mike Wolfe; his dog, Emma; and grand-dog, Dexter.
To honor Jack's memory, we are holding a Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee WA. Arrangements assisted by the Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
