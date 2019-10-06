Jacob S. McDonald
Entiat, WA
Jacob S. McDonald, 24, of Entiat, WA, left us too early on September 29, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Blewett Pass, WA. He was born November 26, 1994, in Wenatchee, WA, to Timothy McDonald and Shelley Wahlquist. Jacob attended Entiat schools through eighth grade, then transferred to Wenatchee High School, where he graduated with the class of 2013. Jacob then graduated from Central Washington University School of Business with degrees in economics, accounting, and business, in June of 2017. Most recently, Jacob was living in Chelan, WA, working with his father at McDonald Building, L.L.C. General Contractors in Entiat, WA.
Jacob was also a business owner, J&T L.L.C., with his brother, Tyler, leasing out a rental in Ellensburg, WA, and was working as a business manager for McDonald Building, where he was forming an exciting professional career. Jacob was adamant about carving out his own path in life. He enjoyed vacations with his family, most recently, a cruise in the Caribbean with his mother and a boat trip in the San Juan Islands with his father. He also enjoyed shooting guns and riding motor bikes with his step-father, Chad, and friends, including the iron man at the desert 100. Jacob was a skilled craftsman which allowed him to take advantage of vehicles and bikes others had discarded, he could always turn a buck doing it, too.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Shelley Wahlquist (Erik) of Wenatchee, WA, and Tim McDonald (Jennie) of Entiat, WA, Chad Rissman (Amber); and his brother, Tyler McDonald. He leaves his grandparents, Gary and Anita McDonald of Entiat, WA, Barbara Romine of Yuma, AZ, Gary and Molly DeChenne of Wenatchee, WA, Tom and Jan Rissman of Wenatchee, WA, and Marilyn and Jeff Wahlquist of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by step-siblings: Megan and Jason Wahlquist, Nick and Stephanie Snyder, Callie, Camden and Chase Loidhamer; in addition to many cousins and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.