Jacqueline "Jackie" Smart
January 7, 1934 - July 25, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Jacqueline "Jackie" Francis Newell Smart, 85, passed away on
Thursday , July 25, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. Jackie was born to Don C. and Estella (Zimmerman) Newell on January 7, 1934, in Wenatchee.
Jackie graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952. She then attended Wenatchee Business College. To her credit, she learned to type at 40 words per minute with one hand - this was phenomenal considering her physical handicap.
Jackie married Cliff Smart on June 3, 1961. They were orchardists for many years. She later worked in the plumbing business for her uncle. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Bible Church. She was a very busy and active lady, as noted by her involvement in community activities most of her life. These activities included 4H Club Leader, member of Native Daughters of Washington, Washington State Grange (7th Degree) since 1948, National Grange (more than 60 years), Voluntary Service Air Defense (1956 - 1959), Squilchuck Service Club, and supporter (with season pass) of Wenatchee Applesox baseball team. As if that was not enough to keep anyone busy, she performed volunteer service in the Defense of North America - ground observer on top of Cascadian Hotel. She received numerous Certificates of Merit and Recognition for grange service at the State and National level. She taught Vacation Bible School and was Secretary for the "Young at Heart" bowling league for ten years.
Jackie loved to travel: Alaskan cruise, Branson, MO, Washington, D.C., and The Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN. Along with her involvement in so many activities, she truly loved gardening. She displayed her products and worked the veggie barn at the Chelan County Fair for 50 years. She was a living legend at the Fair. In 2008, she was honored as the 2008 Volunteer of the Year. Jackie will be missed. She was truly a friendly, likable, cheerful person with a very infectious smile that she shared with everyone.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Cliff; and brother Don Newell. She is survived by sister-in-law Val Newell; nephew, Kevin (Lynn) Newell; niece, Amy (John) Gustin; all of Wenatchee, WA; niece, Lisa Newell of Montana; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Regency Wenatchee where Jackie resided for the last three years and received loving care.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, for viewing from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019. A service will be held at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019. Charitable donations made in Jackie's name to the Beehive Grange, 385 Squilchuck Rd., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, would be appreciated. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.