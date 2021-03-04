Jacqueline M. Ormsby
August 5, 1921 - February 22, 2021
Walla Walla, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Longtime resident of Cashmere, WA, and then Walla Walla, WA, Jackie was adventurous and accomplished. She attended school in Cashmere and earned her teaching credential at Eastern Washington University. She met a dashing military intelligence officer and was married, in 1946, after corresponding throughout WWII. Jackie and Bob lived in Cashmere, where they owned the Pioneer Market and Jackie taught school. Jackie was recruited as Assistant Curriculum Director and then, Curriculum Director for Walla Walla schools, and the family moved there in 1966. She was awarded Educator of the Year from the Washington State Administrators and Supervisors of Curriculum Development. Jackie retired, in 1986, but mentored student teachers as an adjunct professor for Eastern Washington University.
Throughout her busy career, Jackie maintained a love of learning and the arts. She traveled the U.S. and the world, and particularly loved Thailand, and really enjoyed Egypt. She loved animals, and was adept at all sorts of pursuits such as hunting geodes, cutting and polishing them, making ceramics as she had her own kiln, and gardening. After retirement, she learned to make articulated teddy bears and became well known as "the teddy bear lady". She started an annual Teddy Bear Tea as a fundraiser for Washington Retired Teachers scholarships. Her 99 chapters were filled with her kindness and humor. She will be remembered fondly by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Mari Knutson Herbert; grandchildren: Shannon Ansbaugh, Sean Ormsby, and Geoff Knutson; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William Robert Depaul Ormsby; and son, Robert Depaul Ormsby, Jr.
A Graveside Service and Internment will be held on March 5, 1:00 p.m., at Cashmere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to "Our Lady of the Assumption" New Building Fund at https://olassumption.com/capital-campaign.