James Allen Parker "Papa"
May 31, 1940 - December 6, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Jim was born on his grandmother's birthday, to Al and Grace Parker, in Wenatchee, WA, on May 31, 1940, and passed away after a courageous 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer on December 6, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
He grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1958. Jim married the love of his life, Joanne Mackdanz, on February 9, 1962, and for nearly 60 years, he referred to her as his bride. In 1963, they welcomed their first daughter, Kimberly, and in 1965, welcomed their second daughter, Kristen. The girls later made a joke of the fact that Kim was always referred to as #1 and Kris was #2. Jim was a devoted father and husband, working tirelessly to provide for his family, sometimes working two jobs. In 1971, he bought the family business, The American Shoe Shop, from his father, which he owned and operated until 1996, when he sold it to his "son", Josh Tarr. While he seemed to work endlessly, he never missed a sporting event or competition for his girls and was always there with a smile and a camera, to capture the moments.
Jim spent many hours volunteering and helping people of the community, many times doing so quietly and anonymously, so as to not get any recognition for it. Jim taught those he loved that one of the greatest feelings in the world is being the only person to know that you made someone's day, never to brag or show off, but to be confident that doing the right thing is ALWAYS best when you keep it to yourself. Jim led by example and used his business and community involvement to show people the true meaning of selflessness. Countless times he reached out to fire victims and made sure that they had shoes, socks, or whatever they needed to get their feet back on the ground. He was the Exalted Ruler at the Wenatchee BPOE (Elks Lodge) and on Mother's Day, would help deliver a single carnation to women in the hospital or nursing home, to remind them that someone was thinking of them on that day. He played Santa to many preschools, daycares, and families, donating all of the money he received to the Tall Elks Foundation to help children. He mowed lawns for friends, neighbors, and family, simply because he could, and after his retirement he became the unofficial/official "water boy" at Pioneer Middle School for basketball, cross country, football, track, and sixth grade science camp. He was lovingly referred to as "Papa" or "Coach Parker" by the kids and they flocked to him for comfort, encouragement, or whatever treat he brought for them that day. His favorite was to hand out tootsie rolls. After his cancer diagnosis, many of his former athletes and coaches honored him with a parade in front of his house, all of them wearing t-shirts with a tootsie roll on it that said, "Running for Papa" and brought him a Tootsie roll, just to give a little something back, to the man they loved.
Jim was a true family man and was never happier than when he was with his family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, brought out the child in him. He loved to have them up to his cabin in Plain, WA, and teach them to ride motorcycles, snowmobiles, and tractors. His great-grandchildren especially loved to have him take them on a ride in the trailer behind the lawn tractor.
While Jim will be missed by many, his legacy will continue on with his family. Those who continue to honor and celebrate his life are his bride, Joanne; his daughters: Kim (Mark) Hattrup and Kris (Brian) Vickery; grandchildren: Amber (Phil) Imhof, Nate (Tisha) Gowing, Jayme Hattrup, and Brooklyn Vickery; great-grandchildren: Rhylynn, Madeline, Landon, Harvey, and Eugene; his "son by choice", Josh Tarr and his family; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he loved.
We would like to say thank you to all of those that cared for him, including: Dr. Overton and Cancer Center Staff, the entire hospice staff, especially, Yuli and Brandy. You each brightened his day and made him smile that contagious smile he had.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, to honor Jim's kindness and generosity, that any donations be made in his name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Pioneer Middle School ASB.
At Jim's request there will be no public service.