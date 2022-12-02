James B. “Jim” Drewelow
June 9, 1941 - November 27, 2022
James B. “Jim” Drewelow
June 9, 1941 - November 27, 2022
James B. "Jim" Drewelow, 81, of East Wenatchee, WA, died Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022, with family by his side in Wenatchee. Jim was born to the late Dr. Kenneth R., M.D., and Agnes Boyd Drewelow on June 9, 1941, in Seattle, WA. He grew up in Kirkland, WA, and attended the Lake Washington school system. He then entered the United States Air Force, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1964.
He married Jane Smith in Wenatchee, WA, on March 24, 1966. He completed his undergraduate studies at Central Washington University and received his J.D. from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1970.
Jim and Jane then moved to Wenatchee, where he began practicing law. He practiced law for over 30 years, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed athletics all his life, starting as center for the Lake Washington High School Kangaroos football team. When he wasn't in school, he and his friends spent countless hours on the shores of Lake Washington.
From an early age, he enjoyed the game of golf and remained a lifelong golfer. In addition, he was an avid skier and mountain biker. Jim always enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane of East Wenatchee, WA; a daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Rich Hepler of Seattle, WA; two grandsons: Cameron and Charlie Hepler of Seattle, WA; a brother, Richard of Montgomery, TX; and a sister, Janet Meihaus of Laguna Niguel, CA.
If desired, memorials may be made in Jim's name to either Mobile Meals of Wenatchee, 1201 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A Private Memorial will be conducted at a later date. Please feel free to visit's Jame's online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
