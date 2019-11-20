James Calvin Bartelme
East Wenatchee, WA
James Calvin Bartelme, 95, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Peach Haven Adult Family Home. Jim was born on June 10, 1924, in Bowler, WI, the son of Emil and Beda Bartelme. He was united in marriage to Joyce Mae Steavpack on June 13, 1945, in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
Jim grew up on a dairy farm in northern Wisconsin. He was a proud Marine, having served during WWII in the epic battles of Tarawa and Saipan, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart and his unit received a Presidential Unit Citation for heroic accomplishments and commendations for valiant service and bravery.
After discharge, Jim and Joyce briefly made their home in Seattle, WA, before relocating to Cashmere, WA, in 1956. He worked for the U.S. Post Office for 33 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, tinkering, caring for his garden, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; three children: Jim Bartelme (Carla) of Peshastin, WA, June Thurman (Tim) of Carlton, OR, and John (Eve) of Cashmere, WA; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Jack; and sisters: Helen and Viola.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life next summer. Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Washington Hospital Hospice, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.