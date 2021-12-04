James Donald "Jim" Willems
February 5, 1942 – November 12, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Jim Willems, 79, of Cashmere, WA, went home to be with Jesus, on November 12, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital. Jim was born to Isaac and Anna Willems in Reedley, CA, on February 5, 1942. He and his family moved to Whatcom County, WA, in 1948, where he spent the remainder of his childhood attending Mennonite Church, helping his parents and their neighbors with farm chores, and tending to livestock. Jim attended school in Custer, WA, and his ninth grade classmates were especially important to him; they reunited each summer throughout their lives. Jim graduated from Ferndale High School, in 1959, and moved to Seattle, WA, with his older brother, where he was employed as a messenger boy, later taking a job with Standard Oil (which later became Chevron Oil Company). Jim served in the United States Army from 1963–1969, after which he returned to his job at Chevron, and remained with them for the next 38 years. In 1971, Jim became the youngest manager in Chevron history, when he moved to the valley to take over management of the 5th Street Chevron Station, in Wenatchee, WA. Jim quickly became part of the Wenatchee community, joining the 20/30 Men’s Active Club and the Applarians.
In 1974, Jim married Janet Jennings. Jim purchased the Strohm Farm in Brender Canyon, Cashmere, and he moved to the farm, with wife and step-son, Wes, where they grew cherries, planted pear trees, and raised cattle. Jim went on to purchase the Leavenworth Chevron, which was renamed Jim’s Chevron Service & Cascade Towing and quickly became an integral part of the Leavenworth community, as he actively promoted the Bavarian Village he grew to love. Jim had a servant’s heart, meeting needs big and small, near and far, for all of his life. He was an active member of Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, was a founding member of Project Bayern, chaired countless local events, and traveled throughout the state with the Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Float. Jim was passionate about community service, so much that he dedicated 45 years to the Leavenworth Rotary Club, acting as Rotary President in 1985-1986. Jim and Janet were married for 15 years, until her passing in 1989.
Jim enjoyed a variety of hobbies including reading, mapping out trips to new places, Husky football, motorcycling, Nascar, snowmobiling, and, most of all, his Corvettes. Jim loved to sing and shared this through the Mennonite Church Choir as a boy, and later, the First Methodist Choir and the Village Voices. He loved this country and had a deep respect for the American Flag and all it stood for. You’d often see him in his favorite hat. It read, "Stand for the Flag and Kneel for the Cross". Jim also loved to travel. He traveled all over the world: Australia, Siberia, Bavaria, China, Mexico, and Hawaii with his many friends and colleagues. He loved going to new places, meeting people, and made new friends, wherever he went.
In 1997, Jim purchased his first two Haflinger horses, authentic Bavarian harnesses, and his very first carriage. The following year, Jim drove his team in the Autumn Leaf Parade, their first parade of many, and began breeding Haflingers.
In 2005, Jim married Siegrid Prey. Jim had always wanted to live in a new house, so in 2008, he and Siegi designed a new home and barn and had it built further up the canyon. They spent their years together sharing a love of horses and farming, and continuing to drive their horses in Leavenworth Parades year after year. Prompted by his wife, Jim finally went ahead with a longtime dream of driving a four-up in the 2013 Autumn Leaf parade. In 2019, he was awarded the position of Grand Marshall and led the Autumn Leaf parade in a carriage pulled by his four Haflinger horses.
Jim and Siegi enjoy travelling together; they took yearly trips to Daytona during race week, visiting Ukraine, Mexico, Bavaria, Germany, Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada, as well as road trips by car and on their Harleys, around the United States and Canada. They made friends wherever they went. Jim was a cowboy that loved Bavarian culture. On trips to Bavaria, he always wore his cowboy hat and he and Siegi were greeted by their Bavarian horse friends with “Hello America!” Perhaps, most of all, he and Siegi shared a love of church, friends, and family. They regularly opened their home for many holidays, special events, and the yearly family campout each fourth of July weekend, and enjoyed attending many reunions, birthdays, weddings, and cherished get-togethers with school friends and festival buddies. Jim will be missed by many.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Joel; and his first wife, Janet. He is survived by his wife, Siegrid Willems; sisters: Betty Hassebrock and Helen Boraker; Wes, Juliana (Marquis) and Reese Jennings; Josie, Gaery, and Athena Rutherford; Aiken, Amber, Kayden, and Emmalyn Peterson; Inga, Benji, Jaeger, and Willa Meder, Kristi Jeff, John, and Jessica Ahlers; Karen, Francis, Daniel, Alyssa, and Katelyn Spellman; Mark, Shannon, Jake, and Berkley Hassebrock; Tracey, Diana, and Maddi Whitehead; and Greg and Mari Boraker.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send memorials to Leavenworth Rotary Ed Cadman Foundation, P.O. Box 532, Leavenworth, WA, 98826, Cancer Care of Wenatchee, 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Lighthouse Ministries, 410 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will take place in the spring. For more information and to share stories and photos please visit www.inmemoryofjimwillems.com.