James Edward Kaylor

James Edward "Jimmy" Kaylor
May 28, 1931 - December 1, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
James "Jimmy K." Kaylor, 88, a 10-year Wenatchee, WA, resident and former Spokane, WA, resident, died at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee on Sunday, December 1, 2019, following a sudden illness. He was born on May 28, 1931, in the Bronx, NY, to the late George and Margaret (Szabo) Kaylor. He was raised in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx. He graduated from high school in the Bronx in 1950, and entered the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He met Carol Muzyk and they were married on August 17, 1972, at Alexandria, VA. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, they returned to New York, where he became a union apprentice brick layer. He worked as a union brick layer in New York, as well as jobs that took their family to many areas up and down the eastern seaboard states, for the next several years. In the 1980’s, he accepted a long-term union job offer that brought their family to make their home in Spokane. For the next several years, he worked on the construction of many of new schools in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, ID, areas. During this time, they made their home in the Hillyard area of Spokane. He was a longtime member of Mount Saint Michael’s Parish in Northeast Spokane and the Brick Layers Union.
James retired in the later 2000’s and they moved to make their home in Wenatchee. He was always an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants Fan.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Muzyk Kaylor, of Wenatchee, WA; two sons: Joseph F. Muzyk and his fiancée, Angie Jacobson, both of Wenatchee, WA, and Alexander J. (Christie) Kaylor, of Kennewick, WA; one daughter, Carol M. Kaylor-Smith, of Wenatchee, WA; one step-son, Philip Lee Bender, of New Menomonie, WI; one brother, George Kaylor of Vermont; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Kaylor-Hoering.
A Vigil and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Mount Saint Michaels Church in Spokane with the Rev. Father Casimir Puskorius Celebrant presiding. The Interment will follow in the Mount Saint Michaels Cemetery, located at 8711 N St Michaels Rd, Spokane, WA 99217. You are invited to visit Jimmy’s tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.