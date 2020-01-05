James Ernest Merlin
Wenatchee, WA
James was born 102 years ago in Detroit, MI, to Ernest and Mary Merlin. He was 12 years old when Black Friday hit and their comfortable lives changed dramatically. Jim attended 23 schools in eight states by the time he finished high school. The family picked apples in Wenatchee and Chelan, WA, during the depression. He attended BIOLA University in Los Angeles, CA, for a year followed by two years at the Bible Missionary Institute in 1937. Jim graduated from the University of California in Berkeley in 1942, and then graduated from Berkeley Baptist Divinity School in 1945.
Jim married Bonnie in 1942, and together they began working as Colporter Missionaries for the American Baptist Home Missionary Society in the Idaho panhandle. He then pastored American Baptist churches in Newport, WA; Priest River, ID; Waterford, CA; Eugene, OR; Idaho Falls, ID; and Cashmere, WA; where he retired in 1980. He also taught Sunday School, choir, Baptist Youth Fellowship, Kids Club, and enjoyed being a camp director for Baptist camps. In his retirement, he served as interim pastor at several churches. Jim was also president of the Washington Baptist Convention and Inland NW Area of American Baptist Churches.
He loved getting people outdoors with church campouts, picnics, and youth hikes into the mountains. One of his biggest joys was mountain climbing. His climbs included Mt. Whitney and Mt. Lassen, Mt. Hood and the Middle and South Sisters, Half Dome in Yosemite, and the Tetons. Jim and his brother were among the first campers at "Lake of the Woods" in Upper New York State in 1930, where they pulled leaches off each other after swimming in the creek and removed garter snakes from their straw beds before bedtime.
Dad's faith was always strong and his love for Jesus and people, always shone through. For Vacation Bible School, he was "Merlin the Magician", with magic tricks that corresponded to Bible stories. He faithfully attended the Brethren Baptist Church, where he was a member and deacon.
As a member of the "Greatest Generation", he had many adventures including: driving in Chicago at age 13, riding a freight train during the depression, working as a firefighter with the Civilian Conservation Corps, and later, a volunteer firefighter. He also marched for civil rights and peace.
Jim had a musical ear and could play many instruments.
He is survived by his three children: Judy (Bob) Ross, John (Barbara) Merlin, and Jane (Steve) Shell; grandchildren: Patty (Mike), Jennifer (Brian), Joe (Liz), Stacie, Melissa (Shawn), and Chris (Gloria); nine great-grandchildren; nieces: Mary, Barbara, and Bonnie; nephews: Jim, James, and Bill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; brother, John; and sister, Isabelle.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, with Pastor David Morrow officiating.