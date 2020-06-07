James Franklin Langley
July 15, 1930 – April 27, 2020
Malaga, WA
James Franklin Langley, 89, of Malaga, WA, a former longtime Portland, OR, resident who descended from Malvern, AR, passed away on April 27, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. James was born on July 15, 1930, in Malvern, to the late Hughie R. and Nellie A. (Paul) Langley. He grew up and began his education in Malvern, then continued his education in Lomita, CA, then returned to Malvern, before graduating high school in Coburg, OR. He then attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR.
James Langley was a man of many talents and many names. Most people knew him as James or Jim; but he also went by Duke, Mark/Marcus, Jimmy, Capitan Kind, The Fat Man, Jimmy Dollar; and to all his grandkids, he was known as Papo, Papa, and Grandpa.
James Franklin Langley serviced his country in the U.S. Navy, and later in the U.S. Air Force. Prior to service in the U.S. Air Force, he was married to Melva June Munsell in Coburg, Marlene Mae Jordan at the Justice of the Peace in Colorado (where he worked as a Security Guard). Later, James was married to Margaret Spenard in Reno, NV, and married to Florence Purdance in Reno, NV.
On April 18, 1965, James was married to Virginia May Hammer in Vancouver, WA. They made their home together in Portland, OR. He worked as a construction carpenter for many years before becoming a theatrical agent for an entertainment company. He also worked as a security guard at the main corporate offices of the Pendleton Wool Mills and Mall 205 in Portland.
In 2001, James retired. James and Virginia continued to make their home in Portland until moving to Malaga, in 2015, to be near their daughter.
James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia May Langley; children: James “Michael” Picket of Colorado, James Robert Langley of Colorado, James Richard Langley (James Acune Smith) of Colorado, Angela Constance Langley of Nevada, Jeanette Robin of Nevada, Robin Annette Morris of Malaga, WA, and Christina M. Kasper of Missouri; brother: William R. Langley of California; sister, Linda Gail McNeal of Texas; as well as ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one due in June. James was preceded in death by his parents, Hugie and Nelli Langley; brother, Paul Langley; and daughter, Debbie Catherine Ray Langley Barsay.
