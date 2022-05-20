James Gordon Canterbury, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 11, 2022. Jim was born on April 7, 1945, in Grand Coulee, WA, to Vern and Alice Canterbury. Jim graduated from Grand Coulee High School in 1963; he continued his education at Central Washington University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Degree. Jim served in the Army for four years and completed a tour in Vietnam. Jim settled in the Wenatchee Valley, working for Milner Distributing Company, where he met the love of his life, Myrna, whom he was married to for 37 years. Jim retired from the Chelan County PUD after 30 years, where he had met many lifelong friends. Some of Jim's favorite hobbies were working in his orchard, snowmobiling, fishing, cycling, and camping. Some of his favorite memories are completing the Seattle, WA, to Portland, OR, bicycle ride six times, deer camp with friends, and the annual family camping trip.
Jim is survived by his five children: Tom (Shelley) Canterbury, Kelli Canterbury, Kim (Mark) Kramer, Kristin (Will) Brands, and Karla (Mike Jurgens) Morrison; grandchildren: Tandi (Mitch), Lauren (Trace), Alex, Nate, Jack (Justine), Austin (Makayla), Nick (Summer), Adam, Caroline, and Aaron; and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. To honor his “Happy Hours”, a Celebration of Life will be held at Jim's Garage Residence at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
