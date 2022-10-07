James Gregory “Greg” Whitely passed away peacefully at his home on October 5, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1950, in Wenatchee, WA, where he spent his 72 years growing up.
Greg was an avid fisherman, hunter and family man. He worked at Alcoa and Far West as a welder; the Wenatchee Museum and finally retired from the City of Wenatchee as a lighting technician. He was a man of all trades, he could fix it all, from carpentry, plumbing, electrical and everything in between. Always willing to help out his friends and family when needed. He had a lot of friends, but his main long lasting friendships where with Harvey Bruton and Tom “Buster” Ercanbrack.
He married Chris Whitely (Johnson) on September 21, 1974, and started a family in 1980, with their first born son, Jack, and then Kevin in 1985. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will always be remembered by his family: wife, Chris; son, Jack and his son, Sonny; and son, Kevin and Shawnee Irish, and their children: Braiden, Jameson and Kennedy; brother, Bill Whitely and his wife, Sandy; and his sister-n-law, Sue Whitely. He had nieces; a nephew; cousins; and in-laws, we will all miss him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Whitely; mother and father, Jack and Ruby (Vess) Whitely.
For all who knew Greg, a Celebration of Life will be held at his family home on October 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. To leave condolences go to chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
