James Henry Weaver
Peshastin, WA
James Henry Weaver passed away on October 17, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born in Beloit, WI, to Dean Karch Weaver, Sr., and Mary Anna (Gregus) Weaver on June 4, 1935. He moved with his family to the Peshastin, WA, area as a young boy and graduated from Peshastin High School in 1953, after which he served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Reyma Paulsen in Cashmere, WA, in 1959. They made their home in Peshastin, where they raised their two children.
Jim retired from Alcoa as a supervisor and embarked on 20+ years of retirement fun. During his earlier years, Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. Golf soon took precedence and was a favorite pastime for many years. He and Reyma were active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary at Lake Chelan for many years as well. At retirement, Jim’s focus shifted to wintering in Arizona, where the golf courses were always open and the desert was available for memorable Jeeping trips with friends. He always loved a good poker game, as well.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dean K. Weaver, Jr.; his infant brother, Ronnie; and his nephew, Greg Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Reyma; his son, Ken (Susan) Weaver; his daughter, Cyndi (Jay) Garza; four grandchildren: Kari (Seth) Mullins, James P. Weaver, Christopher (Jessica) Garza, and Katelyn Garza; and three great-grandchildren: Gracie Mullins, Marcus Garza, and Branson Garza. He will be missed so much by his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren/UCC, 3330 School St., Wenatchee,WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion, the Wenatchee Senior Center, Upper Valley MEND, or the charity of your choice.
