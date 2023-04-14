James "Jamie" Garland Waters
April 5, 1958 – March 29, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
James "Jamie" Garland Waters died March 29 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash. He was 64.
Jamie was born April 5, 1958, in Wenatchee to Tom and Bettianne Waters of Cashmere, Wash. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in Cashmere. His family had a home in Cashmere proper until he was in middle school, when they moved to a house close to town on the family's apple and pear orchard.
In his youth, Jamie worked on his family's orchard. He had a natural athletic ability and played and earned letters in football, basketball and baseball for the Cashmere Bulldogs. He excelled in baseball and played first baseman. His senior year, he participated in the Bulldog's undefeated football season in 1975. He also took part in band and was lead snare drummer in his later years of high school.
After graduating in 1976, Jamie managed his family's orchard until he became a surveyor and had positions in Seattle and Portland, Ore. In the mid-2000s, he later moved back to the Wenatchee Valley where he spent his retirement years.
Jamie took loving care of his mother, Bettianne, until she died in 2017. As part of his care, Jamie took his mother to bridge club and drove her to appointments.
Jamie loved to watch sports of any kind and supported his friends' and family's children in their sporting endeavors. He was a fan of the University of Washington Huskies and especially loved it when they beat the Oregon Ducks. He also was a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.
He had the gift of making others laugh and had great comic timing. Jamie had a genuine care and interest in others, sending encouraging texts or calling to catch up. He rarely forgot the birthdays of friends and family members.
In recent years, Jamie drove a tractor during pear harvest for his brother Mike, who operates the third-generation family orchard. Jamie knew the orchard well and was an extreme help during this busy time.
He also enjoyed vacations in Mexico and always talked about a trip he took with his brother and sister a few years ago. He also liked spending time with his sweet cat, Liz.
Jamie is survived by his sister, Marylou (Bill) Gerber, his brother, Mike (Erika) Waters, and many nieces, great nieces and nephews and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
A gathering to celebrate Jamie's life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. May 6, at Henry's, A Gathering Place, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, Wash. Open mic starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be available for those who wish to share memories of Jamie.
