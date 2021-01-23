James "JB" Carey
East Wenatchee, WA
James “JB” Carey, 86, passed peacefully with his loving family by his side, on January 15, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Sage, AR, on October 11, 1934, to James Edward and Addie (McVey) Carey, where he spent his early childhood.
The family moved to Washington, in 1945, when he was 11, where he remained a lifelong resident. He attended school and later, met the love of his life, Margaret (Baker) Carey . They married in 1959, and raised their three daughters. He served with honor in the United States Army and retired from Teamsters Local 760, after a career of driving trucks and working on various dams and construction projects in the area. After retirement, he continued driving truck, mostly for orchardists, and the regional fruit industry, until the age of 84.
He took pride in his family. Gatherings of friends and family were important to him. He was respected and had many admirers for being forthright and honest. He was a man that you could depend on.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Marge", and their dog, Lucy; three daughters: Debbie (Karl) Word, Denise (Darren) Coy, and Danette (Chris) Flores; three grandsons: Dustin Coy, Derek Coy, and Braydon Kahler; and ten great-grandchildren; sisters: Gwen (Rob) Warnett, and Janet Campbell; brother, Paul (Cathy) Carey; and sister-in-law, Fran Carey; and several nieces and nephews that loved and respected him. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Addie; a brother, Roy Carey; and brother-in-law, Jay Campbell.
He was a member of Kings Orchard Church of Christ, where he had many friends and a church family, and was a life member of the Masonic Temple.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Social distancing will be observed.
A special Thank You to Confluence Health Hospice Nurses and Staff. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Knights of Columbus,625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.