James Jeffrey Rasmussen
June 22, 1943 – March 3, 2023
Pasco, WA
( formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
James Jeffrey Rasmussen was born on June 22, 1943, and returned to the Lord on March 3, 2023. He was born to Albert L. Rasmussen and Josephine M. Rasmussen. Siblings include: Penelope Dillard (deceased), Daniel Rasmussen and Joseph Rasmussen.
While growing up, he was known as “Jimmie”, but later in life, he went by “Jim”. Born in Vancouver WA, he lived his first years in West Seattle, WA, where his father ran a restaurant, then his family moved to Monitor, WA. Jim and his siblings slept in one small bedroom on bunk beds. Jim loved to play sports and would walk from Monitor, to Cashmere, WA, to attend sport practices in the early morning, sometimes lucky enough to catch a ride. While they lived in Wenatchee, WA, for a short time, he would watch the Wenatchee Chiefs play baseball from the fence. He always was a sports enthusiast.
Jim graduated from Cashmere High School in 1961. He played and lettered in football, basketball, and baseball for the Cashmere Bulldogs. He then attended Central Washington State College, where he met Patricia Anne Livengood. They were married on December 19, 1965. They spent one day in Spokane before he was shipped to basic training. Both Jim, and his brother, Dan, left for the Vietnam War on the same day; Jim for the Navy, and Dan for the Army. Jim attended Avionics School in Millington TN, to become an Aviation Radio Communications Technician. His first wife, Patricia, followed him. Then, his daughter, Debora, was born in Millington, TN.
Jim spent three years stationed on the Valley Forge out of Long Beach, CA. His ship locker on the Valley Forge had many photos that his family sent him. His service earned him a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device (1960). After the Navy, Jim and Pat returned to Ellensburg, WA, to finish their college degree. Jim wanted to be a science teacher and basketball coach. While attending school, they both worked at Pizza Mia in Ellensburg, to pay for college. Jim graduated from Central Washington State College with a bachelor's degree. He taught high school Science and coached basketball for five years at both Klickitat High School (WA), and Riverview High School in Finley, WA.
Jim eventually returned to Wenatchee to work for his father, Albert, in his Farmer's Insurance Agency. Jim worked for his father for several years and, upon his father's retirement, he purchased the business and ran the agency for 34 years. He attended business classes at Wenatchee Valley College to help him run his Insurance Agency. Jim also enjoyed golfing and attending Seahawk games with his dad and brothers. Jim and Pat also sponsored two refugee families from Vietnam. He still had a relationship with the Cao family because of their gratitude for their kindness. They also hosted many high school exchange students. In 1988, Jim reconnected with Donna, whom he met while teaching at Riverview High. Jim and Donna married in 1992, where he inherited two additional daughters: Sharlee and Sharee. Jim and Donna would have a 22-year long-distance relationship, with Jim working at his insurance agency during the week and spending his weekends in Pasco. Jim finally retired in 2010, and moved to Pasco full time.
Jim and Donna spent most of their retirement supporting high school sports. Pasco High School once dedicated homecoming to the two of them for their unwavering support. They were also season ticket holders for the Seattle Seahawks and traveled to 24 Major League ball parks to watch the Seattle Mariners. Jims favorite things in life were golfing with his brother, Dan (he even once got a hole-in-one), taking on big family projects with his brother-in-law and partner-in-crime, Duane; supporting his grandkids in all their endeavors; working in his garden and tending to his chickens; and, of course, caring for the love of his life, Donna. Jim passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. He is already greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters: Debbie (Mark), Sharlee, and Sharee; grandchildren: James (Sharon), Jeremy (Paityn), Jerissa, Tiffani (Spencer), Shjon (Karissa), Samantha (Alejandro), Hayley, and Hannah, Elizabeth, and Ramon; great-grandchildren: Berkley, Hunter, Ryder, Levi, Liam, and another arriving in May. He also leaves behind two brothers: Dan (Sandy) and Joe (Liz), two brothers-in-law: Duane and Dale (Sue); and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine; father, Albert; sister, Penelope; brother-in-law, Dennis; and his favorite chicken, Jo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chaplaincy at 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA, 99352. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, WA, 99338, on 10th and Union from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. A Gravesite Service with be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Dress code for both events would be your favorite sports attire. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at his home in Pasco, WA.