James “Jim” Caldwell, Sr., 83, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Jim was born December 18, 1938, in Wenatchee, WA, to James and Edna Mae (Hampton) Caldwell. Jim attended Wenatchee High School and graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in Business Administration, as well as an MBA in International Trade. He served in the Army Reserves as a sergeant; discharged in 1964.
He was married to Julie Blonk, in 1962, and they divorced after 18 years. He was married to Bernice Caldwell, for the past 36 years.
Jim is survived by wife, Bernice Caldwell; children: James (Sheryl) Caldwell, Jeffrey (Tami) Caldwell, Kevin (Cindy) Standerfer, and Kimberly Lammers; sister, Janet Preston; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Martin; and brother-in-law, Lyle Martin.
Friends and family are invited to A Celebration of Life at 15 Loon Lane, Rock Island, WA, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A Private Burial will be at Wenatchee City Cemetery. You are invited to view Jim's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of James Caldwell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.